360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Action1 Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Action1. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0
Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats.
Action1 Vulnerability Management
Startups and mid-market teams with distributed Windows endpoints and limited IT staff should pick Action1 Vulnerability Management for its VPN-free patching and P2P distribution; you get real vulnerability assessment across OS and third-party apps without the operational burden of traditional patch management infrastructure. The platform handles offline endpoint patching automatically, which matters if your workforce is genuinely remote or fragmented across locations. Skip this if you need deep Linux vulnerability context or are evaluating vendors primarily on NIST Risk Assessment coverage; Action1 prioritizes remediation speed over the upstream risk modeling that larger enterprises often require.
Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities
Cloud-native vuln mgmt platform with automated patching & remediation
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Common questions about comparing 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 vs Action1 Vulnerability Management for your vulnerability assessment needs.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..
Action1 Vulnerability Management: Cloud-native vuln mgmt platform with automated patching & remediation. built by Action1. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability assessment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Automated OS and third-party application patching, VPN-free remote endpoint management..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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