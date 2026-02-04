Action1 Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Action1. Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Aikido Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Action1 Vulnerability Management
Startups and mid-market teams with distributed Windows endpoints and limited IT staff should pick Action1 Vulnerability Management for its VPN-free patching and P2P distribution; you get real vulnerability assessment across OS and third-party apps without the operational burden of traditional patch management infrastructure. The platform handles offline endpoint patching automatically, which matters if your workforce is genuinely remote or fragmented across locations. Skip this if you need deep Linux vulnerability context or are evaluating vendors primarily on NIST Risk Assessment coverage; Action1 prioritizes remediation speed over the upstream risk modeling that larger enterprises often require.
Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed VM estates in production will find real value in Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning's agentless approach, which eliminates the operational friction of deploying agents across unstable or legacy infrastructure. The differential scanning feature meaningfully reduces bandwidth overhead in large environments, and severity recalculation based on VM purpose prevents alert fatigue from false positives tied to workload context. Skip this if you need deep OS hardening assessment or compliance-specific checks; Aikido prioritizes vulnerability detection over the broader configuration and policy evaluation you'd get from platforms like Qualys or Rapid7.
Cloud-native vuln mgmt platform with automated patching & remediation
Agentless VM scanning for production environments to detect vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Action1 Vulnerability Management vs Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Action1 Vulnerability Management: Cloud-native vuln mgmt platform with automated patching & remediation. built by Action1. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability assessment across Windows, macOS, and Linux, Automated OS and third-party application patching, VPN-free remote endpoint management..
Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning: Agentless VM scanning for production environments to detect vulnerabilities. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Agentless VM scanning from backups, Agent-based VM scanning option, Vulnerable package detection..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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