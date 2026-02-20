SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated forensics staff will get immediate value from Actifile Digital Forensics because real-time anomaly detection catches insider threats and data exfiltration before they scale. The tool's zero-maintenance cloud deployment and 24/7 automated monitoring mean you get continuous visibility without hiring forensics analysts. Skip this if you need post-incident recovery and reconstruction as your primary function; Actifile prioritizes detection over deep forensic analysis, so enterprises building IR capabilities around evidence preservation and timeline reconstruction should look elsewhere.

Detecting Lateral Movement through Tracking Event Logs (Version 2)

Security teams building forensics playbooks around Windows and Linux event logs will get immediate value from Detecting Lateral Movement through Tracking Event Logs (Version 2); it documents the actual command sequences and tool patterns attackers use during lateral movement, not theoretical kill chains. The report maps these behaviors to specific event log artifacts you can hunt for today without deploying new sensors. This isn't a replacement for EDR; it's a manual hunting guide for teams whose detection maturity depends on log analysis and who need to know what they're actually looking for in sysmon and auditd output.