Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..

Cytactic Cyber Crisis Management Platform: Platform for cyber crisis readiness, response management, and recovery. built by Cytactic. Core capabilities include Cyber risk and threat landscape analysis, Readiness maturity assessment, Customized response procedures and protocols..

Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.