Allgress Simplified Incident Management: Incident management platform for tracking and responding to security incidents. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Centralized document collection with information gathering templates, Full lifecycle incident management (submission, investigation, handling, response, remediation), Incident triage and coordination workflow..

Cytactic Cyber Crisis Management Platform: Platform for cyber crisis readiness, response management, and recovery. built by Cytactic. Core capabilities include Cyber risk and threat landscape analysis, Readiness maturity assessment, Customized response procedures and protocols..

Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.