APFS FUSE Driver for Linux: A read-only FUSE driver that enables Linux systems to mount and access Apple File System (APFS) volumes, including encrypted and fusion drives..

AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux): A portable Rust-based tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux systems without requiring prior knowledge of the target OS distribution or kernel..

Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.