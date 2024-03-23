Forensic investigators and incident responders who need to extract Android device memory for offline analysis should use AMExtractor for its simplicity; it acquires physical memory via /dev/kmem without requiring kernel source code or custom compilation, making it immediately deployable on rooted devices. The tool is free and available on GitHub with active maintenance signals. Skip this if you're looking for automated memory analysis or post-acquisition parsing; AMExtractor stops at the dump,you'll need separate forensic platforms to examine what you've extracted.

APFS FUSE Driver for Linux

Forensic examiners and incident responders working with seized Apple hardware or cloud-native Linux environments need APFS FUSE Driver for Linux because it's the only free tool that lets you mount and analyze encrypted APFS volumes without leaving the Linux command line. With nearly 2,000 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven reliable enough that major forensic labs have standardized on it for macOS evidence acquisition pipelines. Skip this if your team relies on commercial forensic suites with GUI workflows; read-only FUSE mounting demands CLI competency and won't recover deleted files the way carving tools do.