Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Seclore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive documents across hybrid environments should choose Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management for its ability to revoke access to files already in the wild, which most DLP tools cannot do. The solution covers NIST PR.DS and DE.CM effectively, meaning encrypted files stay locked even after they leave your network and you get visibility into what happens to them. Skip this if your priority is preventing exfiltration in the first place rather than controlling what happens after; Seclore assumes breach and focuses on persistent control, not perimeter blocking.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
Enterprise DRM solution for persistent file protection and access control
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM): Enterprise DRM solution for persistent file protection and access control. built by Seclore. Core capabilities include Dynamic access control with remote enforcement, File encryption with embedded policies, Dynamic watermarking with user and timestamp information..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP differentiates with Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls. Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) differentiates with Dynamic access control with remote enforcement, File encryption with embedded policies, Dynamic watermarking with user and timestamp information.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) is developed by Seclore. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP and Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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