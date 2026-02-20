Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Seclore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Insider Threat Protection
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated data loss prevention infrastructure should start here; Actifile Insider Threat Protection encrypts sensitive files at rest with one-click automation, so you stop worrying about whether your data is actually protected the moment someone leaves or goes rogue. The zero-maintenance cloud architecture and automatic encryption/decryption mean your security team isn't babysitting the system, which matters when you're lean. Skip this if you need behavioral analytics to catch subtle exfiltration patterns,Actifile prioritizes cryptographic protection over anomaly detection, so you're getting a strong shield but limited visibility into *why* someone accessed what.
Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive documents across hybrid environments should choose Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management for its ability to revoke access to files already in the wild, which most DLP tools cannot do. The solution covers NIST PR.DS and DE.CM effectively, meaning encrypted files stay locked even after they leave your network and you get visibility into what happens to them. Skip this if your priority is preventing exfiltration in the first place rather than controlling what happens after; Seclore assumes breach and focuses on persistent control, not perimeter blocking.
File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats.
Enterprise DRM solution for persistent file protection and access control
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Insider Threat Protection vs Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..
Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM): Enterprise DRM solution for persistent file protection and access control. built by Seclore. Core capabilities include Dynamic access control with remote enforcement, File encryption with embedded policies, Dynamic watermarking with user and timestamp information..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection differentiates with One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files. Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) differentiates with Dynamic access control with remote enforcement, File encryption with embedded policies, Dynamic watermarking with user and timestamp information.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection is developed by Actifile. Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) is developed by Seclore. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Insider Threat Protection and Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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