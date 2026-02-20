Actifile Insider Threat Protection: File encryption & sensitive data protection against insider threats. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include One-click encryption of sensitive files, Automated sensitive asset discovery and scanning, Automatic encryption and decryption of files..

Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM): Enterprise DRM solution for persistent file protection and access control. built by Seclore. Core capabilities include Dynamic access control with remote enforcement, File encryption with embedded policies, Dynamic watermarking with user and timestamp information..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.