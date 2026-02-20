Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..

Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM): Enterprise DRM solution for persistent file protection and access control. built by Seclore. Core capabilities include Dynamic access control with remote enforcement, File encryption with embedded policies, Dynamic watermarking with user and timestamp information..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.