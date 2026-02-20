Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Actifile. Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Seclore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT data sprawl should start with Actifile Data Leakage Prevention because its automated discovery requires zero policy tuning to find what you actually have. The 24/7 background monitoring and one-click encryption hit NIST PR.DS and ID.AM without forcing endpoint agents or performance hits, which matters when you're understaffed. Skip this if you need forensic-grade incident response or cross-cloud data lineage mapping; Actifile prioritizes discovery and containment over investigative depth.
Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive documents across hybrid environments should choose Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management for its ability to revoke access to files already in the wild, which most DLP tools cannot do. The solution covers NIST PR.DS and DE.CM effectively, meaning encrypted files stay locked even after they leave your network and you get visibility into what happens to them. Skip this if your priority is preventing exfiltration in the first place rather than controlling what happens after; Seclore assumes breach and focuses on persistent control, not perimeter blocking.
SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.
Enterprise DRM solution for persistent file protection and access control
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Common questions about comparing Actifile Data Leakage Prevention vs Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) for your data loss prevention needs.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention: SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption..
Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM): Enterprise DRM solution for persistent file protection and access control. built by Seclore. Core capabilities include Dynamic access control with remote enforcement, File encryption with embedded policies, Dynamic watermarking with user and timestamp information..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention differentiates with Automated data risk assessments, Sensitive data monitoring (24/7 background tracking), One-click sensitive data encryption. Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) differentiates with Dynamic access control with remote enforcement, File encryption with embedded policies, Dynamic watermarking with user and timestamp information.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention is developed by Actifile. Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) is developed by Seclore. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention and Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) serve similar Data Loss Prevention use cases: both are Data Loss Prevention tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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