Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

NinjaOne Backup: Cloud-based backup and recovery for endpoints, servers, and SaaS platforms. built by NinjaOne. Core capabilities include Chainless image backup engine for servers, File and folder-level backup for endpoints, Bare-metal recovery for complete system restoration..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.