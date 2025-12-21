Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. NinjaOne Backup is a commercial backup as a service tool by NinjaOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
SMB and mid-market IT teams drowning in point backup tools will appreciate NinjaOne Backup's ability to manage endpoints, servers, and SaaS platforms from a single console without the complexity of agent sprawl. The chainless image backup engine cuts recovery time materially compared to traditional snapshot-based approaches, and hybrid deployment means you're not locked into cloud-only economics. Skip this if your organization needs specialized ransomware backup isolation or immutable vault architecture; NinjaOne prioritizes operational recovery speed over the hardened compliance posture that enterprise security teams increasingly demand.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Cloud-based backup and recovery for endpoints, servers, and SaaS platforms
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs NinjaOne Backup for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
NinjaOne Backup: Cloud-based backup and recovery for endpoints, servers, and SaaS platforms. built by NinjaOne. Core capabilities include Chainless image backup engine for servers, File and folder-level backup for endpoints, Bare-metal recovery for complete system restoration..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. NinjaOne Backup differentiates with Chainless image backup engine for servers, File and folder-level backup for endpoints, Bare-metal recovery for complete system restoration.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. NinjaOne Backup is developed by NinjaOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. NinjaOne Backup integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and NinjaOne Backup serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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