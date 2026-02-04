Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. NinjaOne Backup is a commercial backup as a service tool by NinjaOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up Azure workloads will benefit most from Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure because it lets you retain encryption keys and control backup location rather than surrendering both to Microsoft, which matters when compliance or data sovereignty are non-negotiable. The tool implements the 3-2-1 rule with immutable snapshots and AES-256 encryption across Azure, S3, and Wasabi, giving you genuine air-gapped copies outside your primary environment. Skip this if your team lacks the operational bandwidth to manage a separate backup appliance; Ahsay requires more hands-on administration than native Azure backup, and that overhead only pays off when you're protecting critical workloads that justify the control premium.
SMB and mid-market IT teams drowning in point backup tools will appreciate NinjaOne Backup's ability to manage endpoints, servers, and SaaS platforms from a single console without the complexity of agent sprawl. The chainless image backup engine cuts recovery time materially compared to traditional snapshot-based approaches, and hybrid deployment means you're not locked into cloud-only economics. Skip this if your organization needs specialized ransomware backup isolation or immutable vault architecture; NinjaOne prioritizes operational recovery speed over the hardened compliance posture that enterprise security teams increasingly demand.
Backup solution for Microsoft Azure cloud data with local storage control
Cloud-based backup and recovery for endpoints, servers, and SaaS platforms
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure vs NinjaOne Backup for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure: Backup solution for Microsoft Azure cloud data with local storage control. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Immutable backups, AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication..
NinjaOne Backup: Cloud-based backup and recovery for endpoints, servers, and SaaS platforms. built by NinjaOne. Core capabilities include Chainless image backup engine for servers, File and folder-level backup for endpoints, Bare-metal recovery for complete system restoration..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure differentiates with Immutable backups, AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication. NinjaOne Backup differentiates with Chainless image backup engine for servers, File and folder-level backup for endpoints, Bare-metal recovery for complete system restoration.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. NinjaOne Backup is developed by NinjaOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure integrates with Microsoft Azure, Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Wasabi, Backblaze. NinjaOne Backup integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure and NinjaOne Backup serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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