Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..

NinjaOne Backup: Cloud-based backup and recovery for endpoints, servers, and SaaS platforms. built by NinjaOne. Core capabilities include Chainless image backup engine for servers, File and folder-level backup for endpoints, Bare-metal recovery for complete system restoration..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.