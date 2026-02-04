Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. NinjaOne Backup is a commercial backup as a service tool by NinjaOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams backing up S3 data should pick Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 for its immutable backup enforcement and multi-destination redundancy, which actually lock you into the 3-2-1 rule rather than just suggesting it. The tool covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery execution cleanly with restore drill capabilities built in, reducing the gap between backup and tested recoverability. Skip this if you need native ransomware detection or behavioral analytics layered into backup operations; Ahsay is backup-focused, not a detection tool.
SMB and mid-market IT teams drowning in point backup tools will appreciate NinjaOne Backup's ability to manage endpoints, servers, and SaaS platforms from a single console without the complexity of agent sprawl. The chainless image backup engine cuts recovery time materially compared to traditional snapshot-based approaches, and hybrid deployment means you're not locked into cloud-only economics. Skip this if your organization needs specialized ransomware backup isolation or immutable vault architecture; NinjaOne prioritizes operational recovery speed over the hardened compliance posture that enterprise security teams increasingly demand.
Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery
Cloud-based backup and recovery for endpoints, servers, and SaaS platforms
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 vs NinjaOne Backup for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3: Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups..
NinjaOne Backup: Cloud-based backup and recovery for endpoints, servers, and SaaS platforms. built by NinjaOne. Core capabilities include Chainless image backup engine for servers, File and folder-level backup for endpoints, Bare-metal recovery for complete system restoration..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 differentiates with AES 256-bit data encryption, Two-factor authentication, Immutable backups. NinjaOne Backup differentiates with Chainless image backup engine for servers, File and folder-level backup for endpoints, Bare-metal recovery for complete system restoration.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. NinjaOne Backup is developed by NinjaOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 integrates with Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Microsoft Azure, Wasabi, Backblaze. NinjaOne Backup integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 and NinjaOne Backup serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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