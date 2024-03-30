Acra is a free database security tool. Formal Protocol Security is a commercial database security tool by Formal. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting PostgreSQL and MySQL databases in microservices architectures should evaluate Acra for field-level encryption that works transparently across distributed applications without requiring schema changes. The free, open-source model and 1,458 GitHub stars signal real adoption among developers who need encryption at the database layer rather than application rewrite. Skip this if your priority is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Acra prioritizes preventing data exposure over intrusion forensics, and its access control is coarse-grained compared to specialized database activity monitoring tools.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting sensitive databases and APIs should pick Formal Protocol Security if your biggest headache is unauthorized data access slipping past network perimeters. Its protocol-aware reverse proxy intercepts and enforces access policies at the datastore layer itself, catching what network controls miss, and the automated PII/PHI classification plus real-time logging satisfy compliance requirements without manual tagging overhead. Skip this if your infrastructure is predominantly cloud-native SaaS with minimal on-premises databases; Formal's strength is hardening direct database connectivity, not governing third-party API consumption at scale.
A database protection suite that provides field-level encryption, access control, and intrusion detection for distributed applications storing sensitive data.
Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores & APIs enforcing access policies
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Common questions about comparing Acra vs Formal Protocol Security for your database security needs.
Acra: A database protection suite that provides field-level encryption, access control, and intrusion detection for distributed applications storing sensitive data..
Formal Protocol Security: Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores & APIs enforcing access policies. built by Formal. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores and APIs, Real-time data access logging and session management, Automated PII and PHI data classification..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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