Acra is a free database security tool. Cord3 is a commercial database security tool by Cord3. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting PostgreSQL and MySQL databases in microservices architectures should evaluate Acra for field-level encryption that works transparently across distributed applications without requiring schema changes. The free, open-source model and 1,458 GitHub stars signal real adoption among developers who need encryption at the database layer rather than application rewrite. Skip this if your priority is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Acra prioritizes preventing data exposure over intrusion forensics, and its access control is coarse-grained compared to specialized database activity monitoring tools.
Mid-market and enterprise teams storing sensitive data across hybrid infrastructure need Cord3 if your biggest risk is privileged admin abuse, not just external breach. The agentless deployment and per-request authorization model,even admins can't decrypt without logging every access,directly addresses credential misuse at scale without endpoint agent sprawl. Skip this if your priority is detecting data exfiltration in motion; Cord3 focuses on access control and encryption key isolation, not network anomaly detection.
A database protection suite that provides field-level encryption, access control, and intrusion detection for distributed applications storing sensitive data.
Data encryption platform blocking access even from privileged admins.
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Common questions about comparing Acra vs Cord3 for your database security needs.
Acra: A database protection suite that provides field-level encryption, access control, and intrusion detection for distributed applications storing sensitive data..
Cord3: Data encryption platform blocking access even from privileged admins. built by Cord3. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Transparent data encryption with admin-inaccessible keys, Per-request access authorization for all users including admins, Centralized encryption key management..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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