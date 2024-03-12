Acquire is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AWS IR is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Forensic analysts and incident responders who need fast triage on suspicious systems should use Acquire to pull artifacts into a single lightweight container without the overhead of full disk imaging. The tool is free and runs on both live systems and disk images, making it accessible to resource-constrained teams doing initial evidence gathering before deeper investigation. Skip this if you need cross-platform mobile forensics or expect to process hundreds of endpoints in parallel; Acquire prioritizes speed and simplicity over breadth.
Teams managing AWS environments who need fast automated response to compromised instances and exposed credentials will get the most from AWS IR. It's free, written in Python for easy customization, and handles the specific playbooks most AWS shops actually run,isolating instances, revoking keys, pulling forensic data,without waiting for a commercial vendor's release cycle. Skip this if you need SIEM integration, multi-cloud support, or a UI; AWS IR is CLI-only and AWS-native by design.
A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage.
AWS IR is a Python command line utility for automated incident response and mitigation of instance and key compromises in Amazon Web Services environments.
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Common questions about comparing Acquire vs AWS IR for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
Acquire: A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage..
AWS IR: AWS IR is a Python command line utility for automated incident response and mitigation of instance and key compromises in Amazon Web Services environments..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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