Acquire: A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage..

AISI DFIR: Managed DFIR service with proprietary tools for forensics & IR. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Malware analysis with IOC extraction and YARA rule creation, Reverse engineering of malware samples, Behavioral analysis based on MITRE ATT&CK techniques using Scout tool..

Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.