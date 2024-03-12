Acquire is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AISI DFIR is a commercial digital forensics and incident response tool by AISI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Forensic analysts and incident responders who need fast triage on suspicious systems should use Acquire to pull artifacts into a single lightweight container without the overhead of full disk imaging. The tool is free and runs on both live systems and disk images, making it accessible to resource-constrained teams doing initial evidence gathering before deeper investigation. Skip this if you need cross-platform mobile forensics or expect to process hundreds of endpoints in parallel; Acquire prioritizes speed and simplicity over breadth.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to move fast on active incidents will find AISI DFIR's managed service model cuts through the hiring shortage for in-house forensics expertise. The Scout and Hunter tools automate evidence collection and persistence removal directly on affected systems, compressing response timelines that would otherwise stretch weeks. The caveat: this is a managed service first, so your team trades hands-on control for speed and specialist depth, making it less suitable for organizations that need full visibility and control over every forensic decision.
A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage.
Managed DFIR service with proprietary tools for forensics & IR.
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Common questions about comparing Acquire vs AISI DFIR for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
Acquire: A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage..
AISI DFIR: Managed DFIR service with proprietary tools for forensics & IR. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Malware analysis with IOC extraction and YARA rule creation, Reverse engineering of malware samples, Behavioral analysis based on MITRE ATT&CK techniques using Scout tool..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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