Ackcent Resilient MDR: 24/7 MDR service with AI-powered threat detection and incident response. built by Ackcent. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed detection and response, AI-powered threat detection, Custom use cases based on business risks..

Armor for Amazon Web Services: Managed security & compliance protection for AWS-hosted workloads. built by Armor Defense. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for AWS environments, Log ingestion and correlation from AWS services for threat analysis, Single-agent deployment for Windows and Linux AWS workloads..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.