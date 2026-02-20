AccuKnox 5G Security (5GNAPP): 5G network security platform for O-RAN/SD-RAN posture mgmt and threat detection. built by AccuKnox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SD-RAN Kubernetes configuration validation against security best practices, Autonomous YAML policy generation for xApps and NRT-RIC security compliance, Continuous control plane policy monitoring and enforcement via 5G-KubeArmor..

Corsa NSE7000 Security Services Load Balancer: Hardware appliance for SSL/TLS inspection scaling via security service load balancing. built by Corsa Security. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include L2 transparent inline traffic classification and redirection, Horizontal scaling of SSL/TLS visibility via load-balanced service chains, User-defined programmable filtering rules applied per packet in real-time..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.