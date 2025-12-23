Array ASI SSL Intercept is a commercial intrusion detection and prevention systems tool by Array Networks. Corsa NSE7000 Security Services Load Balancer is a commercial intrusion detection and prevention systems tool by Corsa Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best intrusion detection and prevention systems fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with hybrid cloud deployments need Array ASI SSL Intercept to inspect encrypted traffic without becoming a bottleneck; its hardware-accelerated processing hits 120 Gbps while supporting physical, virtual, and cloud appliances in the same policy framework. The tool handles both inbound and outbound decryption with Layer-2 and Layer-3 flexibility, letting you avoid the "decrypt everywhere or nowhere" trap that locks teams into single-vendor stacks. Skip this if you're looking for integrated threat response; ASI decrypts and classifies traffic for downstream tools, so you still need your own IDS, firewall, and analytics layer to actually stop threats.
Corsa NSE7000 Security Services Load Balancer
Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need to inspect encrypted traffic at scale without choking throughput will find the NSE7000's transparent inline architecture and line-rate packet forwarding essential; it solves the common problem of SSL/TLS visibility creating a choke point rather than a checkpoint. The patented GigaFilter ACL handles up to 4.3 billion source/destination address entries, and per-packet decision statistics give you granular visibility that most load balancers skip entirely. This is hardware-first and on-premises only, so cloud-native or hybrid shops will find it awkwardly constrained, and the vendor's 23-person team means you're betting on a smaller player for long-term roadmap stability.
SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic
Hardware appliance for SSL/TLS inspection scaling via security service load balancing.
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Common questions about comparing Array ASI SSL Intercept vs Corsa NSE7000 Security Services Load Balancer for your intrusion detection and prevention systems needs.
Array ASI SSL Intercept: SSL/TLS decryption appliance for inspecting encrypted network traffic. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SSL/TLS traffic decryption and re-encryption, Layer-2 and Layer-3 deployment modes, Inline and out-of-band inspection..
Corsa NSE7000 Security Services Load Balancer: Hardware appliance for SSL/TLS inspection scaling via security service load balancing. built by Corsa Security. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include L2 transparent inline traffic classification and redirection, Horizontal scaling of SSL/TLS visibility via load-balanced service chains, User-defined programmable filtering rules applied per packet in real-time..
Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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