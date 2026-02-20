Axiom Cyber HakTrap: Hardware network security device for home/SMB with continuous threat updates. built by Axiom Cyber Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network traffic inspection for all inbound and outbound internet traffic, Protection against ransomware, denial-of-service attacks, and cryptojacking, Over 150 threat intelligence updates per day covering 350,000+ threat data points..

Corsa NSE7000 Security Services Load Balancer: Hardware appliance for SSL/TLS inspection scaling via security service load balancing. built by Corsa Security. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include L2 transparent inline traffic classification and redirection, Horizontal scaling of SSL/TLS visibility via load-balanced service chains, User-defined programmable filtering rules applied per packet in real-time..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.