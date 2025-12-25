Accops HyMobile: MDM solution for managing and securing mobile devices and endpoints. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and digital signages, Multiple enrollment methods including Android Enterprise Zero-touch and Apple DEP, Data Loss Prevention policies with access restrictions..

Devicie Device Management Platform: Microsoft Intune-based platform for endpoint mgmt, patching & compliance. built by Devicie. Core capabilities include Device-level visibility across health, compliance, security, and productivity (Modern Work Vitals), CIS compliance tracking per device, Automated deployment and patching for third-party and custom applications..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.