Assac Networks ManageIT: IT mgmt & cybersecurity platform for encrypted comms and endpoint protection. built by Assac Networks. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted voice calls, video calls, and messaging across mobile, desktop, VoIP, and PSTN, Comprehensive threat and malware protection, Anti-theft features including remote lock, device tracking, and remote data wiping..

Devicie Device Management Platform: Microsoft Intune-based platform for endpoint mgmt, patching & compliance. built by Devicie. Core capabilities include Device-level visibility across health, compliance, security, and productivity (Modern Work Vitals), CIS compliance tracking per device, Automated deployment and patching for third-party and custom applications..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.