Accops HyID: IAM solution with adaptive MFA, SSO, and contextual access control. built by Accops. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication with OTP, SMS, email, mobile app, and hardware tokens, Biometric authentication with fingerprint and facial recognition including deepfake detection, Single sign-on using SAML, OAuth, and RADIUS protocols..

Anonybit Workforce Authentication: Privacy-preserving biometric authentication for workforce IAM solutions. built by Anonybit. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Privacy-preserving biometric authentication, Decentralized biometric data storage using sharded anonymized bits, Liveness detection during biometric capture..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.