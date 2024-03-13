AccessData FTK Imager is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Forensic examiners and incident response teams handling disk imaging and evidence preservation should start here; FTK Imager is free and handles the core imaging job without licensing friction that kills adoption in mid-sized shops. It's NIST-validated for forensic acquisition and integrates cleanly with EnCase workflows if you're already in that ecosystem. Skip it if you need integrated timeline analysis or automated artifact parsing; those belong in the paid tier (Forensic Toolkit), and trying to build that workflow in Imager alone wastes investigator time.
AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples
Security teams managing AWS incidents without playbooks should start here; AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples gives you NIST-aligned templates for the incidents you'll actually face, free, with 1,000+ practitioners validating them on GitHub. The runbooks cover detection through recovery, which means you're not just building detection playbooks but actually addressing containment and eradication steps most teams skip. Skip this if your organization needs vendor-specific guidance for SaaS tools outside AWS or if you need automated orchestration; these are templates you customize and execute manually, not a full incident response platform.
A digital forensic tool for creating forensic images of computer hard drives and analyzing digital evidence.
Template-based incident response runbooks for AWS environments following NIST guidelines to help organizations handle common cloud security incidents.
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Common questions about comparing AccessData FTK Imager vs AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AccessData FTK Imager: A digital forensic tool for creating forensic images of computer hard drives and analyzing digital evidence..
AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples: Template-based incident response runbooks for AWS environments following NIST guidelines to help organizations handle common cloud security incidents..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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