AISI DFIR is a commercial digital forensics and incident response tool by AISI. AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to move fast on active incidents will find AISI DFIR's managed service model cuts through the hiring shortage for in-house forensics expertise. The Scout and Hunter tools automate evidence collection and persistence removal directly on affected systems, compressing response timelines that would otherwise stretch weeks. The caveat: this is a managed service first, so your team trades hands-on control for speed and specialist depth, making it less suitable for organizations that need full visibility and control over every forensic decision.
AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples
Security teams managing AWS incidents without playbooks should start here; AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples gives you NIST-aligned templates for the incidents you'll actually face, free, with 1,000+ practitioners validating them on GitHub. The runbooks cover detection through recovery, which means you're not just building detection playbooks but actually addressing containment and eradication steps most teams skip. Skip this if your organization needs vendor-specific guidance for SaaS tools outside AWS or if you need automated orchestration; these are templates you customize and execute manually, not a full incident response platform.
Managed DFIR service with proprietary tools for forensics & IR.
Template-based incident response runbooks for AWS environments following NIST guidelines to help organizations handle common cloud security incidents.
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Common questions about comparing AISI DFIR vs AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AISI DFIR: Managed DFIR service with proprietary tools for forensics & IR. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Malware analysis with IOC extraction and YARA rule creation, Reverse engineering of malware samples, Behavioral analysis based on MITRE ATT&CK techniques using Scout tool..
AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples: Template-based incident response runbooks for AWS environments following NIST guidelines to help organizations handle common cloud security incidents..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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