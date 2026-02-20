AISI DFIR: Managed DFIR service with proprietary tools for forensics & IR. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Malware analysis with IOC extraction and YARA rule creation, Reverse engineering of malware samples, Behavioral analysis based on MITRE ATT&CK techniques using Scout tool..

AWS Incident Response Runbook Samples: Template-based incident response runbooks for AWS environments following NIST guidelines to help organizations handle common cloud security incidents..

Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.