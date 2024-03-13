AccessData FTK Imager is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Forensic examiners and incident response teams handling disk imaging and evidence preservation should start here; FTK Imager is free and handles the core imaging job without licensing friction that kills adoption in mid-sized shops. It's NIST-validated for forensic acquisition and integrates cleanly with EnCase workflows if you're already in that ecosystem. Skip it if you need integrated timeline analysis or automated artifact parsing; those belong in the paid tier (Forensic Toolkit), and trying to build that workflow in Imager alone wastes investigator time.
AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge
AWS teams investigating API-driven incidents will appreciate this framework because it lets you pivot directly from CloudTrail logs to forensic analysis without licensing another tool; the free pricing and 374 GitHub stars signal real adoption among engineers who built it to solve their own problems. The EventBridge integration closes the notification gap that leaves most teams manually chasing alerts across Slack and email. Skip this if you need a GUI-driven incident response platform with playbook orchestration and case management; this is code-first and assumes you're comfortable with SQL queries and infrastructure-as-code.
A digital forensic tool for creating forensic images of computer hard drives and analyzing digital evidence.
An AWS incident response framework that uses Athena to analyze CloudTrail events and EventBridge for notifications to investigate API activity and detect security misconfigurations.
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Common questions about comparing AccessData FTK Imager vs AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AccessData FTK Imager: A digital forensic tool for creating forensic images of computer hard drives and analyzing digital evidence..
AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge: An AWS incident response framework that uses Athena to analyze CloudTrail events and EventBridge for notifications to investigate API activity and detect security misconfigurations..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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