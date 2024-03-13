AccessData FTK Imager is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Forensic examiners and incident response teams handling disk imaging and evidence preservation should start here; FTK Imager is free and handles the core imaging job without licensing friction that kills adoption in mid-sized shops. It's NIST-validated for forensic acquisition and integrates cleanly with EnCase workflows if you're already in that ecosystem. Skip it if you need integrated timeline analysis or automated artifact parsing; those belong in the paid tier (Forensic Toolkit), and trying to build that workflow in Imager alone wastes investigator time.
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux)
Incident response teams running heterogeneous Linux environments will move fastest with AVML because it acquires memory without needing to know the kernel version or distribution beforehand. A single compiled binary handles RHEL, Ubuntu, Alpine, and custom kernels, which eliminates the pre-deployment reconnaissance that typically delays forensics by hours. Skip this if your team needs Windows or macOS memory acquisition, or if you require a commercial vendor backing incident response with SLAs and expert support.
A digital forensic tool for creating forensic images of computer hard drives and analyzing digital evidence.
A portable Rust-based tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux systems without requiring prior knowledge of the target OS distribution or kernel.
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Common questions about comparing AccessData FTK Imager vs AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AccessData FTK Imager: A digital forensic tool for creating forensic images of computer hard drives and analyzing digital evidence..
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux): A portable Rust-based tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux systems without requiring prior knowledge of the target OS distribution or kernel..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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