Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction) is a free honeypots & deception tool. Anantis TrapEye is a commercial honeypots & deception tool by ANANTIS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running Splunk who want to operationalize honeypot data without building custom parsers should evaluate Acapulco. It transforms raw hpfeeds into clustered attack patterns and visualizations in minutes, cutting the overhead of manual correlation work that most teams skip entirely. The free price point and GitHub availability mean zero procurement friction. Skip this if your honeypots aren't already feeding hpfeeds channels or if you lack Splunk; the tool's value lives entirely within that ecosystem.
A Splunk application that processes honeypot data from hpfeeds channels to generate clustered meta-events and visualizations for security analysis.
Detects intruders the moment they interact with your network.
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Common questions about comparing Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction) vs Anantis TrapEye for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction): A Splunk application that processes honeypot data from hpfeeds channels to generate clustered meta-events and visualizations for security analysis..
Anantis TrapEye: Detects intruders the moment they interact with your network. built by ANANTIS. Core capabilities include Deception-Based Threat Detection, Near-zero false positives, Proactive Cybersecurity..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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