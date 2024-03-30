Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction) is a free honeypots & deception tool. ADBHoney is a free honeypots & deception tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best honeypots & deception fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction)
Security teams running Splunk who want to operationalize honeypot data without building custom parsers should evaluate Acapulco. It transforms raw hpfeeds into clustered attack patterns and visualizations in minutes, cutting the overhead of manual correlation work that most teams skip entirely. The free price point and GitHub availability mean zero procurement friction. Skip this if your honeypots aren't already feeding hpfeeds channels or if you lack Splunk; the tool's value lives entirely within that ecosystem.
Teams running Android infrastructure or testing attack surface on ADB endpoints will find ADBHoney valuable because it's free, requires minimal setup, and gives you real visibility into who's probing your devices over the network. With 179 GitHub stars and active community use, it's proven effective at catching reconnaissance and brute-force attempts before they escalate. Skip this if you need a managed honeypot service with alerting integrations or if your threat model centers on physical device compromise rather than remote network attacks.
A Splunk application that processes honeypot data from hpfeeds channels to generate clustered meta-events and visualizations for security analysis.
A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP
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Common questions about comparing Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction) vs ADBHoney for your honeypots & deception needs.
Acapulco (Attack Community grAPh COnstruction): A Splunk application that processes honeypot data from hpfeeds channels to generate clustered meta-events and visualizations for security analysis..
ADBHoney: A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP..
Both serve the Honeypots & Deception market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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