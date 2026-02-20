Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

Ninja Signal: Enterprise real-time cyber threat intelligence platform. built by Ninja Intelligence Ecosystem. Core capabilities include Real-time cyber threat intelligence, Enterprise signals intelligence, Access-controlled platform with user registration..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.