SMB and mid-market security teams drowning in false positives from generic threat feeds should pick Abusix Guardian Intel for its proprietary honeypot and ISP abuse data; that direct sourcing eliminates the noise baked into shared threat intelligence pools. The low false positive rate combined with real-time SIEM and EDR integrations means your analysts spend time on actual incidents instead of tuning out alerts. Skip this if you need mature incident response or recovery workflows; Abusix prioritizes detection and monitoring over post-breach investigation.

Ninja Signal

Startups building security operations from scratch should evaluate Ninja Signal for real-time threat signal ingestion without the overhead of legacy SIEM licensing. The platform covers DE.AE and DE.CM, meaning it prioritizes detection and monitoring over incident response tooling, so you get fast anomaly and IoC analysis but will need separate playbook automation elsewhere. Skip this if you're an enterprise expecting single-vendor threat intel bundled with endpoint or network detection; Ninja Signal does signals intelligence well and stops there.