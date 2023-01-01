Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

Ninja Signal: Enterprise real-time cyber threat intelligence platform. built by Ninja Intelligence Ecosystem. Core capabilities include Real-time cyber threat intelligence, Enterprise signals intelligence, Access-controlled platform with user registration..

Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.