Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by AI SPERA Inc.. Ninja Signal is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Ninja Intelligence Ecosystem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting malicious IPs across your attack surface will find AI SPERA Criminal IP's global IP search engine faster than querying five separate threat feeds, particularly when you need to correlate external reconnaissance activity with internal asset inventory. The platform covers NIST's Identify and Detect functions strongly, especially asset discovery and continuous monitoring of IP-based threats, which means you'll catch what's probing your perimeter before it moves laterally. Skip this if your team needs playbook automation or incident response workflows; Criminal IP is a lookup and assessment tool, not an orchestration platform.
Startups building security operations from scratch should evaluate Ninja Signal for real-time threat signal ingestion without the overhead of legacy SIEM licensing. The platform covers DE.AE and DE.CM, meaning it prioritizes detection and monitoring over incident response tooling, so you get fast anomaly and IoC analysis but will need separate playbook automation elsewhere. Skip this if you're an enterprise expecting single-vendor threat intel bundled with endpoint or network detection; Ninja Signal does signals intelligence well and stops there.
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
Enterprise real-time cyber threat intelligence platform.
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Common questions about comparing AI SPERA Criminal IP vs Ninja Signal for your threat intel platforms needs.
AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..
Ninja Signal: Enterprise real-time cyber threat intelligence platform. built by Ninja Intelligence Ecosystem. Core capabilities include Real-time cyber threat intelligence, Enterprise signals intelligence, Access-controlled platform with user registration..
Both serve the Threat Intel Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI SPERA Criminal IP differentiates with Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection. Ninja Signal differentiates with Real-time cyber threat intelligence, Enterprise signals intelligence, Access-controlled platform with user registration.
AI SPERA Criminal IP is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. Ninja Signal is developed by Ninja Intelligence Ecosystem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI SPERA Criminal IP and Ninja Signal serve similar Threat Intel Platforms use cases: both are Threat Intel Platforms tools, both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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