Abusix Guardian Intel: Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot data collection, Live abuse reports from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Real-time threat intelligence feeds..

Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.