Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..

Abusix Guardian Intel: Real-time threat intel feeds sourced from honeypots & ISP abuse reports. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot data collection, Live abuse reports from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Real-time threat intelligence feeds..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.