AbuseIO: Open-source abuse management toolkit for automating and improving the abuse handling process..

Anvilogic AI SOC: AI-powered SOC platform for detection engineering across SIEMs & data lakes. built by Anvilogic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Detection-as-code builder for use case development, AI-driven detection recommendations and automated tuning, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping and gap analysis..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.