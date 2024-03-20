abuse.ch

Security teams running detection-heavy incident response programs should use abuse.ch for free access to malware hashes, C2 infrastructure, and botnet indicators that feed directly into your existing SIEM or threat intel platform. The database processes submissions from thousands of researchers globally and gets updated hourly, making it genuinely useful for blocking known-bad artifacts without licensing friction. Skip this if your organization needs automated threat hunting, enrichment APIs with commercial SLAs, or curated intelligence tailored to your industry; abuse.ch is a raw feed that rewards teams with the staff to integrate and validate it themselves.