Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
abuse.ch is a free threat intel feeds tool. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running detection-heavy incident response programs should use abuse.ch for free access to malware hashes, C2 infrastructure, and botnet indicators that feed directly into your existing SIEM or threat intel platform. The database processes submissions from thousands of researchers globally and gets updated hourly, making it genuinely useful for blocking known-bad artifacts without licensing friction. Skip this if your organization needs automated threat hunting, enrichment APIs with commercial SLAs, or curated intelligence tailored to your industry; abuse.ch is a raw feed that rewards teams with the staff to integrate and validate it themselves.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Platform providing community-driven threat intelligence on cyber threats with a focus on malware and botnets.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing abuse.ch vs Lunar for your threat intel feeds needs.
abuse.ch: Platform providing community-driven threat intelligence on cyber threats with a focus on malware and botnets..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
abuse.ch and Lunar serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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