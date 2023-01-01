Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

IonX Verisys for File Integrity Monitoring: File integrity monitoring system detecting changes to critical files & registry. built by IONX Solutions. Core capabilities include File integrity monitoring, Windows registry monitoring, Change detection across servers and workstations..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.