Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing sprawling endpoint fleets will get the most from Absolute Security Resilience because firmware-embedded persistence means attackers can't wipe your recovery capability off the device, only the OS layer. The unbreakable firmware-to-cloud connection and automated OS rehydration at scale directly address RC.RP, cutting recovery time from hours to minutes when ransomware or wiper malware hits. Skip this if your primary concern is detection and threat hunting; Absolute prioritizes recovery speed over forensic depth, so pair it with a strong EDR if you need deep incident investigation.

AVG AntiVirus FREE

Startups and small teams with Windows-heavy fleets and minimal security staff should use AVG AntiVirus FREE for its low friction deployment and genuine real-time scanning; the free tier removes budget friction while multi-platform support (Windows, Mac, Android, iOS) covers the sprawl most SMBs actually face. The threat detection network feeds continuous updates, so you're not managing signature releases manually. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response or compliance reporting; AVG covers Detect well through continuous monitoring but has no recovery or Respond capabilities, making it insufficient for teams that need post-breach investigation or forensics.