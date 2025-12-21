Absolute Ransomware Response: Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Ransomware readiness assessment across endpoints, Automated monitoring and self-healing of security controls, Self-healing for endpoint security and device management tools..

Absolute Security Resilience: Firmware-embedded endpoint resilience platform for device recovery & security. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Firmware-embedded persistence technology in device BIOS, Automated OS image recovery and device rehydration, Remote device remediation at scale..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.