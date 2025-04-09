Absolute Security Resilience: Firmware-embedded endpoint resilience platform for device recovery & security. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Firmware-embedded persistence technology in device BIOS, Automated OS image recovery and device rehydration, Remote device remediation at scale..

Absolute Visibility: Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.