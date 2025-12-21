Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE is a commercial security service edge tool by Absolute. Zscaler Internet Access is a commercial security service edge tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying zero trust will find Absolute Resilient's value in its firmware-embedded client technology that survives endpoint wipes, forcing compliance before network access grants,a harder problem to solve than most SSE platforms attempt. The comply-to-connect architecture with integrated UEBA covers PR.AA and DE.CM thoroughly, catching both policy violations and behavioral anomalies that policy alone misses. Skip this if your organization needs independent point products; Absolute bundles ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and DLP tightly enough that swapping one component later becomes friction.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing on-premise web gateways will find Zscaler Internet Access worth the migration effort because it actually inspects encrypted traffic at scale without killing performance, something most cloud SSE platforms struggle with. The platform covers DE.CM and DE.AE through continuous monitoring and AI-powered threat detection across DNS, URLs, and files, giving you visibility into what your old gateway missed. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with on-prem infrastructure or runs custom legacy applications that depend on transparent proxy architecture; Zscaler's cloud-first design optimizes for modern SaaS and internet access, not hybrid networks.
Cloud-native SSE platform with ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and endpoint compliance
Cloud-native SSE platform for secure internet and SaaS access with zero trust
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE vs Zscaler Internet Access for your security service edge needs.
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE: Cloud-native SSE platform with ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and endpoint compliance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access with dynamic policy controls, Secure Web Gateway with URL categorization and reputation filtering, Inline Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)..
Zscaler Internet Access: Cloud-native SSE platform for secure internet and SaaS access with zero trust. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include 100% TLS/SSL traffic inspection at scale, Secure Web Gateway with AI-powered URL filtering, Intrusion Prevention System for advanced threat protection..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE differentiates with Zero Trust Network Access with dynamic policy controls, Secure Web Gateway with URL categorization and reputation filtering, Inline Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB). Zscaler Internet Access differentiates with 100% TLS/SSL traffic inspection at scale, Secure Web Gateway with AI-powered URL filtering, Intrusion Prevention System for advanced threat protection.
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE is developed by Absolute. Zscaler Internet Access is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE and Zscaler Internet Access serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools, both cover Secure Web Gateway. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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