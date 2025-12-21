Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a commercial security service edge tool by Akamai. Zscaler Internet Access is a commercial security service edge tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing on-premise web gateways will find Zscaler Internet Access worth the migration effort because it actually inspects encrypted traffic at scale without killing performance, something most cloud SSE platforms struggle with. The platform covers DE.CM and DE.AE through continuous monitoring and AI-powered threat detection across DNS, URLs, and files, giving you visibility into what your old gateway missed. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with on-prem infrastructure or runs custom legacy applications that depend on transparent proxy architecture; Zscaler's cloud-first design optimizes for modern SaaS and internet access, not hybrid networks.
Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats
Cloud-native SSE platform for secure internet and SaaS access with zero trust
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise vs Zscaler Internet Access for your security service edge needs.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..
Zscaler Internet Access: Cloud-native SSE platform for secure internet and SaaS access with zero trust. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include 100% TLS/SSL traffic inspection at scale, Secure Web Gateway with AI-powered URL filtering, Intrusion Prevention System for advanced threat protection..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking. Zscaler Internet Access differentiates with 100% TLS/SSL traffic inspection at scale, Secure Web Gateway with AI-powered URL filtering, Intrusion Prevention System for advanced threat protection.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is developed by Akamai. Zscaler Internet Access is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise integrates with SIEM. Zscaler Internet Access integrates with Microsoft Copilot. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise and Zscaler Internet Access serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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