Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..

Zscaler Internet Access: Cloud-native SSE platform for secure internet and SaaS access with zero trust. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include 100% TLS/SSL traffic inspection at scale, Secure Web Gateway with AI-powered URL filtering, Intrusion Prevention System for advanced threat protection..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.