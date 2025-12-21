Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

Venn Blue Border: Secure workspace for BYOD/unmanaged devices without VDI or device takeover. built by Venn. Core capabilities include Secure Enclave on unmanaged PC and Mac devices, Local application execution without VDI or virtualization, Data encryption and isolation within Blue Border workspace..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.