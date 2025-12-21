Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Absolute. Iru Endpoint is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Iru. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams running mixed Windows and Mac fleets will get the most from Absolute Resilience because it actually fixes broken endpoints without waiting for tickets, using firmware-level recovery that survives OS corruption. The platform covers NIST RC.RP incident recovery and RS.MI mitigation through autonomous app repair and device rehydration from trusted images, meaning your team stops triaging and starts restoring at scale. Skip this if your priority is detection and threat hunting; Absolute is explicitly built for resilience and recovery, not visibility into active threats.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing heterogeneous fleets across Windows, Mac, and Android will find real value in Iru Endpoint's lightweight single agent and zero-touch Apple deployment, which cuts the operational drag of multi-agent sprawl. The platform covers the full NIST cycle from asset inventory through vulnerability patching to EDR detection, with CIS Level 1 and 2 compliance templates baked in rather than bolted on. Where it pulls its weight least is incident response and forensics; the tool prioritizes continuous monitoring and threat prevention over deep investigation capabilities, so teams with forensic-heavy workflows or mature SOCs should pressure-test the analytics depth before committing.
Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery
Unified endpoint mgmt, EDR, and vuln mgmt platform for cross-platform devices
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience vs Iru Endpoint for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..
Iru Endpoint: Unified endpoint mgmt, EDR, and vuln mgmt platform for cross-platform devices. built by Iru. Core capabilities include Cross-platform device management for Mac, Windows, and Android, Single lightweight agent with automatic updates, Endpoint detection and response with AI-powered threat protection..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience differentiates with Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks. Iru Endpoint differentiates with Cross-platform device management for Mac, Windows, and Android, Single lightweight agent with automatic updates, Endpoint detection and response with AI-powered threat protection.
Absolute Resilience is developed by Absolute. Iru Endpoint is developed by Iru. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience and Iru Endpoint serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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