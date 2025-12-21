Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

Iru Endpoint: Unified endpoint mgmt, EDR, and vuln mgmt platform for cross-platform devices. built by Iru. Core capabilities include Cross-platform device management for Mac, Windows, and Android, Single lightweight agent with automatic updates, Endpoint detection and response with AI-powered threat protection..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.