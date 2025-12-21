Absolute Resilience: Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Application health monitoring across Windows and Mac applications, Autonomous application repair and reinstallation, Firmware-based endpoint recovery playbooks..

Axiado AX3080 TCU: Hardware-based trusted control unit with integrated security functions. built by Axiado Corporation. Core capabilities include Hardware Root of Trust integration, Baseboard Management Controller (BMC), Trusted Platform Module (TPM)..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.