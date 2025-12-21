Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..

Vali Cyber ZeroLock: Linux security platform for federal/national security environments. built by Vali Cyber. Core capabilities include AI/ML-based behavioral malware detection, Real-time virtual patching, SSH multi-factor authentication..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.