Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..

Iru Endpoint: Unified endpoint mgmt, EDR, and vuln mgmt platform for cross-platform devices. built by Iru. Core capabilities include Cross-platform device management for Mac, Windows, and Android, Single lightweight agent with automatic updates, Endpoint detection and response with AI-powered threat protection..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.