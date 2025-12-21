Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Absolute. Iru Endpoint is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Iru. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Absolute Resilience for Automation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in patch backlogs will see immediate value in Absolute Resilience for Automation's firmware-based remediation and prebuilt workflows that execute fixes without manual intervention. The platform covers NIST ID.AM through RC.RP with particular strength in RS.MI incident mitigation and self-healing automation, meaning vulnerabilities get closed before attackers can exploit them. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection tools over remediation or lacks the endpoint visibility to feed prioritized vulnerability data into workflows; it's remediation-focused, not a detection layer.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing heterogeneous fleets across Windows, Mac, and Android will find real value in Iru Endpoint's lightweight single agent and zero-touch Apple deployment, which cuts the operational drag of multi-agent sprawl. The platform covers the full NIST cycle from asset inventory through vulnerability patching to EDR detection, with CIS Level 1 and 2 compliance templates baked in rather than bolted on. Where it pulls its weight least is incident response and forensics; the tool prioritizes continuous monitoring and threat prevention over deep investigation capabilities, so teams with forensic-heavy workflows or mature SOCs should pressure-test the analytics depth before committing.
Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform
Unified endpoint mgmt, EDR, and vuln mgmt platform for cross-platform devices
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Resilience for Automation vs Iru Endpoint for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Absolute Resilience for Automation: Automated endpoint vulnerability remediation and patch management platform. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding..
Iru Endpoint: Unified endpoint mgmt, EDR, and vuln mgmt platform for cross-platform devices. built by Iru. Core capabilities include Cross-platform device management for Mac, Windows, and Android, Single lightweight agent with automatic updates, Endpoint detection and response with AI-powered threat protection..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Resilience for Automation differentiates with Automated vulnerability scanning for OS, software, and security misconfigurations, Prebuilt remediation workflows library for thousands of vulnerabilities, Visual workflow builder for custom multi-step remediation without coding. Iru Endpoint differentiates with Cross-platform device management for Mac, Windows, and Android, Single lightweight agent with automatic updates, Endpoint detection and response with AI-powered threat protection.
Absolute Resilience for Automation is developed by Absolute. Iru Endpoint is developed by Iru. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Resilience for Automation and Iru Endpoint serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both cover Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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