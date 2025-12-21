Absolute Rehydrate: Automates endpoint recovery and restoration after IT or cyber incidents. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Automated OS image recovery, Firmware-embedded persistence, Remote device recovery for off-network endpoints..

ThreatLocker Application Allowlisting: Application allowlisting that blocks unauthorized software by default. built by threatlocker. Core capabilities include Deny-by-default application control, Learning Mode for automatic application cataloging, User access request and approval workflow..

Both serve the Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.